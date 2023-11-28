10 observations: Blackhawks hang on to beat Kraken

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks hung on to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Tuesday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. This wasn't the cleanest game for the Blackhawks, but they'll take it. They got scoring contritions from Jason Dickinson, MacKenzie Entwistle, Tyler Johnson and Boris Katchouk, and Petr Mrazek had a decent night between the pipes, too, aside from Seattle's third goal that trickled through him. Now, can the Blackhawks win a second straight game for the first time all season on Thursday? They're 0-for-6 so far.

2. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the first time in six games. They also extended that lead by going ahead 2-0. And then they squandered it by giving up a pair of goals near the end of the first period. So close to building some momentum in that area.

3. The Kraken pushed back in the third period, trailing 4-2. The Blackhawks played a bend-but-don't-break kind of defense. They almost broke. But the Blackhawks killed off a 5-on-3 power play for 63 seconds with 5:49 left, and it turned out to be the game. What a kill.

4. The Blackhawks committed three penalties in the first period, and all three of them came from defensemen: Seth Jones, Connor Murphy and Wyatt Kaiser. They got away from it unscathed.

5. Boris Katchouk scored a goal for the second straight game after having zero in his first 12. Ever since the Nashville game, he's been noticeable.

6. Joey Anderson registered two assists, four shot attempts and a team-high four takeaways. He also drew a penalty in the third period. He's been very good in the three games since being called up.

7. The Blackhawks had 23 giveaways in this game. On Sunday against St. Louis, they had 24. They're going in the wrong direction.

8. The Blackhawks are placing Corey Perry on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout after an internal investigation determined that he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable." His contract will be terminated, effective immediately. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson seemed visibly distraught when talking about the situation before Tuesday's game, calling it "a tough couple of days."

9. During the game, the Blackhawks acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from Vancouver in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024. With Perry no longer on the team and Taylor Hall expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Blackhawks probably needed to add a serviceable NHL player to help stabilize the lineup.

10. Patrick Kane officially made his free-agent decision and has signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. He reunites with close friend and old linemate Alex DeBrincat, to no one's surprise. The Blackhawks will be in Detroit on Thursday but it doesn't sound like Kane will be playing in that game. Circle your calendars for Feb. 25, when Kane makes his return to the United Center.

