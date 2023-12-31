10 observations: Blackhawks wrap up 2023 with blowout loss to Stars on New Year's Eve

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

DALLAS — The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up the year 2023 with a 8-1 blowout loss to Dallas Stars on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Stars scored three goals in the first period. The Blackhawks registered only five shots on net over that span. It was a lopsided opening frame. It's the fifth time this season the Blackhawks have given up at least three goals in the first period.

2. The Blackhawks hit two posts in the first period, one of which came on a Connor Bedard shot. Not that it would've made a difference, but they came close to at least getting on the board early on.

3. I didn't think this was a great game for Bedard. On the third goal against, he tried maneuvering his way through the neutral zone but got denied, which led to some offensive zone possession time for the Stars, who eventually scored in the final minute to make it 3-0. I still don't mind him using this season to try things and see what he can and can't get away with.

4. The Blackhawks went back to Petr Mrazek in Game 2 against Dallas. He barely stood a chance after being peppered all night. After the Stars extended their lead to 6-1 in the third period, Arvid Söderblom made a relief appearance in a low-pressure situation. He made some quality saves right away.

5. Jarred Tinordi had a tough night on Friday. He bounced back with a better performance I guess you can say, although he did commit a minor penalty for the fourth consecutive contest after he flung the puck over the glass in the second period for a delay of game. The Stars scored on that power play to go ahead 5-0.

6. On Friday, Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick against the Blackhawks, which included the overtime winner. In the second game, Mason Marchment scored three times. Back-to-back hat tricks for the Stars.

7. Taylor Raddysh was placed on injured reserve on Saturday morning because of a left groin strain he suffered in Friday's game against Dallas. He'll miss at least seven days, retroactive to Dec. 29. Tyler Johnson also logged only two shifts in the second and third periods combined in this game for unknown reasons. Injury bug strikes again.

8. Cole Guttman was promoted to second-line wing, and also took Raddysh's spot on the first power-play unit. He earned it after a multi-point game two nights ago. He picked up an assist on Philipp Kurashev's goal in the third period. Guttman said before the game that his success ultimately "comes down to moving my feet and not overthinking things. I don’t think I ever dropped below that level, it’s just maybe thinking too much."

9. Lukas Reichel's work ethic was noticeable in this game. He almost beat out a sure icing early in the second period. He had a grade A scoring chance later in the frame. And then in the final seconds of the period, Reichel's big blast on the power play was snagged by Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood. Baby steps.

10. The Blackhawks said goodbye to franchise icons Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews in 2023, but they also landed a generational talent in Bedard, who's the new face of the franchise. A bittersweet year. What will 2024 bring?

