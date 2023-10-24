10 observations: Bruins stay undefeated with shutout win over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks allowed two third-period goals and fell to the Boston Bruins 3-0 at the United Center on Tuesday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. This wasn't a very entertaining hockey game. Low scoring, bad power plays on both sides, and not many exciting moments. The Blackhawks were shut out for the second time in three games.

2. The Blackhawks thought they scored the opening goal of the game in the first period, but Connor Bedard's goal was taken away after a successful offside challenge by Boston. It was really close and you could argue it was a little inconclusive, even though it looked like the right call. It would've been a power-play goal, too. The celly was still cool though.

3. Brad Marchand tried getting under the skin of Bedard in the first meeting by preventing him from going back to the Chicago bench. He did the same in this matchup, no surprise. It's what Marchand does. Love how Bedard just smiled.

4. Petr Mrazek started in goal, and he sure was busy. He faced 30 shots through two periods and the only goal he allowed was an incredible redirection from Pavel Zacha. Nothing he can do about that. He did his part.

5. Taylor Hall did not play after reaggravating a shoulder injury that he originally suffered in the second game of the season against Boston. He is expected to miss at least a few games and is listed as week-to-week. The team placed him on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 21, which means he's not eligible to return until the Arizona game on Oct. 30. A major loss for the short term.

6. Brandon Carlo, who injured Hall on Oct. 11 with a blindside hit, did not face any repercussions for his actions. There was no carry-over from the first meeting. I was a little surprised.

7. With Hall injured, the Blackhawks changed up Bedard's linemates. Nick Foligno and Tyler Johnson were his wingers. That trio was fine together, but I'm not sure how long it'll last.

8. Philipp Kurashev made his season debut after missing the first six games with a left wrist injury. He skated on the third line with Jason Dickinson and Corey Perry, and also got some penalty kill time. I wouldn't mind seeing him moved to the second line next game and let Andreas Athanasiou play with Bedard.

9. Last week, the Blackhawks faced an undefeated Colorado team, which is now 6-0-0. On Saturday, they lost to Vegas, which became the first defending Stanley Cup champion to start a season 6-0-0. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks lost to a 6-0-0 Bruins team. And on Friday, they will face the Golden Knights again. What an insanely brutal schedule.

10. A scary situation in the third period when Bruins forward Jakub Lauko took a skate to the face. He darted straight to the bench and was bleeding profusely. Hope it's not as serious as it looked.

