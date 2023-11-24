10 observations: Jason Dickinson records hat trick in Blackhawks' comeback win over Maple Leafs

The Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Black Friday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. The Maple Leafs were in total control of the first period. They recorded eight shots on goal and generated 10 scoring chances by the first TV timeout. They had 11 high-danger chances at even strength in the opening frame alone, per Natural Stat Trick. And yet the score was 1-1 at the intermission. Blackhawks were fortunate.

2. The second period was much more even between both sides despite the Maple Leafs leading 3-1 at one point. There was a 4-5-minute stretch at the end of the second period where the Blackhawks had some lengthy offensive zone possession time. It drew cheers from the crowds. Prior to that, Toronto was having its way with Chicago.

3. Jason Dickinson recorded a hat trick and was the best Blackhawk on the ice by a mile. He now has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last nine games after going eight straight without one. He strapped Chicago on his shoulders.

4. After trailing 3-1 in the second period, the Blackhawks fought back to force overtime and Kevin Korchinski scored the winner in bizarre fashion. What a finish and what an effort.

KORCHINSKI FOR THE OT WIN pic.twitter.com/X0iSqfwypI — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 24, 2023

5. This game got chippy in the third period, and it started when Boris Katchouk laid a big hit on Max Domi. Seconds later, Ryan Reaves and Seth Jones got tied up and started to go at it. A third scrum ensued behind the goal line. It was chaos. Four players — two on each side — were hit with roughing penalties.

Tempers flare at the UC! pic.twitter.com/gqmGVmscrH — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 24, 2023

6. Arvid Söderblom started in goal in large part because he stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win against Toronto in the first meeting. That was his best outing of the season and still might be. He was tested right out of the gates in this game and was up to the task. His two wins this season have both come against Toronto.

7. The Blackhawks' first line of Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev and Lukas Reichel had a tough time generating offense together. Scoring chances were 10-0 Toronto through two periods when that trio was on the ice at even strength before they finally generated a chance of its own in the third period.

8. The uncertainty around Corey Perry continues as he was scratched for the second straight game. The Blackhawks are being mum on the situation, electing to keep it internal for now. Head coach Luke Richardson said before Friday's game that "Hopefully we’ll be able to give updates soon but we can’t give a timeline on that."

9. Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season. It's an ACL injury, to be exact. What a tough blow for the Blackhawks, and an unfortunate start to Hall's Chicago career after being in and out of the lineup on multiple different occasions this season because of injuries. Big void in the top-six now.

10. Williams Nylander's 17-game point streak to open the season has officially ended. He hit a triple post in overtime that would've ended it. He had 27 points (12 goals, 17 assists) over that span. His next contract is getting bigger by the week.

