10 observations: Lightning get revenge on Blackhawks, who record season-low 15 shots

The Chicago Blackhawks recorded a season-low 15 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Lightning were the better team, controlling play in all three periods. They probably weren't happy with the 5-3 loss to Chicago in the first meeting and wanted some revenge. They went into the contest on a three-game losing streak and had been shut out in back-to-back contests.

2. The Blackhawks recorded a season-low 15 shots on goal; they had only one shot in the third period. It was a struggle to generate offense. Connor Bedard, who had four points in the first meeting, registered only one shot.

3. Petr Mrazek started between the pipes. He did his part yet again. His biggest save of the night came in the first period on Anthony Cirelli, who was denied on a shorthanded breakaway. The Blackhawks went the other way and eventually scored on the power play to go up 1-0.

4. Lukas Reichel was moved to the bumper role on the first power-play unit for the first time in his career. And on the first power-play of the game for the Blackhawks, he scored on a redirection to get the monkey off his back for his first goal of the season in 14 games. He has to feel a little lighter after that.

5. Brayden Point scored the game-tying goal on the power play at the 4:40 mark of the second period. The Blackhawks challenged for offside and lost it. I thought it was the right call, but I didn't mind the challenge because it looked subjective. The officials believed Point had possession of the puck, which is why he was allowed to skate into the zone with the puck behind him, even though the puck wasn't actually on his stick. Rule 83.1 is what the NHL referenced.

#Blackhawks challenge the Brayden Point goal for offside and lose.



6. Connor Murphy leveled Tyler Motte in the second period, and Michael Eyssimont came to the defense of his teammate by dropping the gloves with Murphy. It didn't go well for Eyssimont, who was also hit with a two-minute roughing penalty. Murphy got quite a few left shots in there.

7. This touch pass by Jason Dickinson on Corey Perry's game-tying goal in the third period was beautiful. It was Perry's fourth goal and ninth point on the season. He's quietly on pace for 52 points, which would be his best since the 2016-17 season when he recorded 53 with Anaheim.

8. Isaak Phillips drew into the lineup and played his off side on the third pairing with Wyatt Kaiser. He most notably prevented a game-tying goal late in the first period on Nikita Kucherov, who would've had an open net if Phillips didn't body him out in front. He had a solid game.

9. Taylor Hall (lower body) practiced with the team in full on Wednesday and participated in Thursday's morning skate, but he did not play in this game. It's looking like a weekend return at this point. Nikita Zaitsev was also moved to the non-roster designation list for personal reasons.

10. Brandon Hagel has faced his former team five times now. He has earned a point in all five of those games after scoring the empty netter in this one. He has eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 17 games this season. He's on pace to finish with almost a point-per-game. He signed an eight-year, $52 million deal with Tampa Bay over the offseason. What a journey for him.

