10 observations: Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche shut out Blackhawks for 3rd time

DENVER — The Chicago Blackhawks were shut out by the Colorado Avalanche for the third time this season after losing 5-0 on Monday at Ball Arena.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks fell to 0-21-1 in their last 22 road games. They have a -55 goal differential over that span. Colorado has shut out Chicago twice this season.

2. The score was lopsided, but the Blackhawks definitely had their fair share of looks. They finished with 37 shots on goal, which surpassed their previous season-high of 36. They just don't have the finishers that Colorado does.

3. The Blackhawks turned in a pretty solid power play in the first period. They did almost everything but score. If they capitalized on it, they would've taken a 1-0 lead and maybe it's a different feel to the game. The Blackhawks went 0-for-4 on the night.

4. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and added two assists to extend his home point streak to 30 games, which seems incomprehensible. He has 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) over that stretch. The NHL record for a home point streak is held by Wayne Gretzky at 40, which he did with Los Angeles in 1988-89.

5. Connor Bedard was denied on a breakaway in the second period after a beautiful stress pass by Kevin Korchinski. He was all alone from the blue line in but couldn't convert. A goal there would've cut Chicago's deficit to 2-1. He wasn't happy with himself afterward.

Connor Bedard is denied on a breakaway after a beautiful stretch pass by Kevin Korchinski. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ib283Sz30H — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 5, 2024

6. The Blackhawks committed only one penalty through the first 54 and a half minutes and they killed it off. Typically that's a good recipe for success against a high-powered Colorado offense. The Avalanche did almost all of their damage at even strength.

7. This was the first time Seth Jones went head-to-head against his brother Caleb Jones in the NHL. Caleb was a healthy scratch in the last game. He registered a primary assist on Zach Parise's goal to make it 4-0 after his shot went off Nick Foligno then Parise's skate and in. Fun night for the Jones family, who was in attendance.

8. Curious to see what moves the Avalanche will pull off before Friday's trade deadline. They might get a free acquisition if Gabriel Landeskog is cleared to play. I've got Edmonton coming out of the Western Conference, but I think Colorado will get out of the Central Division bracket and beat Dallas in a seven-game series if I had to pick today.

9. Four days ago when these two teams met, Josh Manson gave Bedard a subtle whack on the arm that went unpenalized. The clip has 1.7 million views on social media and generated quite the reaction from fans and members of the hockey media.

Manson didn't play in this game because of an injury, but Bedard field multiple questions on the incident after the team's morning skate. He seemed half-annoyed and half-amused that it was getting as much attention as it has: "I guess you take a little whack and everyone thinks they were going after you. I think there's probably 100 examples like you go to for things getting kind of blown out of proportion. ... It was nothing crazy. I don't know, people just love to talk about it for some reason."

10. Andreas Athanasiou did not make the trip to Colorado and Arizona as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury that's sidelined him since Nov. 9. The hope is he will be cleared to return on Saturday in Washington.

