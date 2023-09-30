10 observations: Sam Savoie injured in Blackhawks' preseason loss to Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks fell to the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday in their second preseason game.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks got off to a quick start after scoring 66 seconds into the game, but the Wild controlled most of the play after that. But that was to be expected without close to a full lineup, although Minnesota wasn't at full strength either.

2. Scary situation late in the second period when Sam Savoie violently crashed into the boards and was stretchered off the ice. Hard to hear him screaming in pain, too. It was an innocent-looking play while chasing a 50-50 puck with Alex Goligoski and he just lost an edge; I can't tell if he stepped on Goligoski's stick or not.

Anyway, Savoie gave a thumbs up to the crowd on the way out but head coach Luke Richardson looked visibly shaken and needed to take a few deep breaths. Tough scene.

Sam Savoie gives a thumbs up as he's being stretchered off the ice, but head coach Luke Richardson looks a little shaken as he takes a deep breath. Tough scene. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/GlAt4fZyhD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 1, 2023

3. Arvid Söderblom started in goal for the Blackhawks and played the entire game. He faced 16 shots in the first period and stopped 29 of 31 shots in regulation for a save percentage of .935 before giving up the overtime winner to Connor Dewar. Söderblom was solid all night.

4. I was encouraged by what I saw from Kevin Korchinski offensively. He was aggressive, not afraid to jump into the play, and showed off his skill.

The defensive part will continue to be a work in progress, which was evident on Minnesota's second goal when he was beaten to the puck and wasn't very assertive with his stick, although it should be noted that he was at the end of a long shift and Anders Bjork turned it over about 20 seconds before that. Korchinski is so skilled offensively that you can live with the defensive deficiencies, but it will be an adjustment for him.

Kevin Korchinski leads the rush then records a couple shots on goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/r9gnchS9zp — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 30, 2023

Sammy Walker beats Kevin Korchinski to the puck then finds Adam Beckman for a goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/lwQaBCH4FD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 30, 2023

5. MacKenzie Entwistle is among the handful of players on the bubble and competing for a roster spot. He made a nice impression by opening the scoring just 1:06 into the game when he fired a shot past Filip Gustavsson. Same with his linemate Boris Katchouk, who registered two assists, one of which came on the game-tying goal by Tyler Johnson with 1:03 left in regulation.

6. Colton Dach was one of the most noticeable players. He had a game-high eight shot attempts, four shots on goal and two hits in 15:14 of ice time. He committed a roughing penalty in the second period, but it was coincidental minors after he stuck up for a teammate in a scrum.

7. Cole Guttman really impressed last season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. He looked healthy in his preseason debut, and hit the post twice on the same shift at one point. I think he's going to make the Opening Night roster, and Guttman feels good about his chances and ability too.

"I'm confident," he said. "I feel like I have what it takes. I feel like I can bring a lot to this team and I'm confident in my abilities. At this point, kind of just show what I can do."

8. Taylor Raddysh led all forwards with 21:52 of ice time and led the team with five shots on goal. This is a big season for him as he tries to follow up his 20-goal campaign with another one, especially in a contract year.

9. When the line of Anders Bjork, Reese Johnson and Brett Seney was on the ice together at even strength, the Wild led 11-0 in shot attempts and 7-0 in scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. The three of them mostly went up against Minnesota's line of Adam Beckman, Vinni Lettieri and Sammy Walker.

10. Connor Bedard did not play in this game, but it sounds like he will on Sunday in Detroit. And I imagine he'll play Tuesday and Thursday as well at the United Center. So get your tickets now.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.