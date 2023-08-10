SUNRISE, FL – MARCH 10: Anders Bjork #24 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on March 10, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Anders Bjork is staying with the Chicago Blackhawks organization after signing a one-year AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs for the 2023-24 season, the team announced Thursday.

Bjork was previously on a three-year NHL contract at a cap hit of $1.6 million. He became an unrestricted free agent after the Blackhawks did not give him a qualifying offer.

Bjork recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in 13 games with the Blackhawks and averaged 14:03 of ice time over that span. He finished the season on a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists).

Bjork represented Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in May and registered two assists in 10 games. His country finished in fourth place after losing to Latvia in the bronze medal game.

Bjork was acquired by Chicago from Buffalo on March 2 for future considerations. He appeared in only one game with the Sabres last season and had 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 42 games with their AHL club Rochester.

Bjork was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (No. 146 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has racked up 26 goals and 35 assists for 61 points in 225 career NHL games across six seasons with Boston, Buffalo and Chicago.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.