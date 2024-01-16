Blackhawks agree to terms with Jason Dickinson on 2-year extension

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Jason Dickinson on a two-year extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $4.25 million.

Dickinson, 28, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and his name likely would have been involved in trade rumors leading up to the March 8 deadline. But the Blackhawks felt he was more valuable to the team than the potential assets Dickinson would fetch.

"Jason adds a unique two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He’s showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys. We’re excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team."

Dickinson was smiling from ear to ear throughout his media session on Tuesday to talk about the extension.

"It's nice to be here, it's nice to be somewhere you're wanted," Dickinson said. "I'm appreciative of Kyle and his team and my guys for getting something done because it's a place I want to be.

"They've shown a commitment to me so it's only right that I show that same commitment back and give them everything to help bring this team forward because they've invested two years in me, so now it's my job to help raise the level and keep giving back what I can to make it worthwhile."

Dickinson is having a breakout season offensively. He ranks second on the team with 14 goals and third with 21 points. He's also been serving as an alternate captain with some injured players out.

"Good news, for sure, for the organization and for the player," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "Happy for him. He’s worked really hard and really well here with our group, and great leader here for some of the young guys coming in as well as a real good contributor in all aspects of our needs right now."

Dickinson could have easily been a piece for a contender at the deadline this season. But he's found a purpose in building something in Chicago and hopes to be with the Blackhawks long term.

"I see something here," Dickinson said. "I'm not going to lie, I would've liked a few more years because I see what's down the line. I see the potential, I see where things can go and I would love to be a part of that.

"I'm a building block right now as we move forward and who knows, in a couple years we could be talking another extension to really see things through."

Dickinson said that gives him extra motivation to play well over the next two years to prove he can be a key member on the team when the Blackhawks are on the other side of the rebuild.

"I don't think there's ever a time for me to let my foot off the gas," Dickinson said. "I think it's always go, go, go, and keep trying to push this group to the next level because playoffs is the best thing. It really is. Lots of guys talk about it but few get to experience it year in and year out, and that's something that we want to build here, a continuous contender and perennial playoff team."

