The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly agreed to terms with forward Craig Smith on a one-year contract. It's expected to be a $1 million cap hit.

Smith, 34, registered 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 75 games this past season with the Dallas Stars. He also had two assists in 14 postseason contests.

Smith can play wing or center but hasn't played much center of late. He's best suited to play on the bottom-six, likely in more of a fourth-line role.

It's not a sexy signing for the Blackhawks, but it's one that provides some depth in the event the team deals with a freaky amount of injuries again.

