Blackhawks' Arvid Söderblom earns first win since Nov. 24: ‘He was our best player'

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Chicago Blackhawks ended their franchise-long road losing skid at 22 games in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at Mullet Arena, but that wasn't the only streak that ended.

Arvid Söderblom won for the first time since Nov. 24, which was more than three months ago. He was 0-12-1 in his previous 13 starts.

"It was nice to finally get a win," Söderblom said. "I feel like I've been close a couple times but we've f--ked it up, so it was nice to get it all the way this time."

Söderblom earned the win, too. He stopped 37 of 39 shots for a save percentage of .949 and saved 1.2 goals above expected, per Natural Stat Trick.

"He played so great," Connor Bedard said. "There's been so many games where he's kept us in it and we haven't been able to pull it off for him. Tonight, he was our best player and it's obviously good to see him get a win."

Söderblom's best save of the night came in the second period on Clayton Keller, who was robbed of a goal after Söderblom made a beautiful glove save. It would've tied the game at 2-2.

"He made a couple really big saves," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "He was big and strong and he played the puck pretty well. I'm just glad that we — he deserved the win but we also gave him that goal support to get it."

The last few months have been mentally challenging for Söderblom, who tried to stay positive even as the losses compounded.

"I feel like I've been having good starts even though I haven't had the results," Söderblom said. "I've been trying to look at video and see situations and take it for what it is sometimes. Sometimes it's been a good game but we haven't scored, and sometimes it's been bad games, too.

"I feel like it's been fueling, as well, to practice better and work on my game. When you don't get the win, you can always see what you have to work to do better to improve your game. It's been fuel to work harder and get better."

Tuesday's win made it sweeter for Söderblom that he played well in it.

"Of course, it's always fun to both win and play good at the same time," Söderblom said. "It was a fun game to play, too. A lot of shots, a lot of situations for me. It was a great game overall."

