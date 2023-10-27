Blackhawks assign Colton Dach to AHL's Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday morning that Colton Dach was activated from the injured/non-roster designation list and has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Dach, 20, was dealing with a right ankle injury, which he suffered in a preseason game. He has been seen skating on his own before practices in recent days.

Dach racked up 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 14 games last season for the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets before being traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds, where he united with current Blackhawks prospects Nolan Allan and Kevin Korchinski.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A shoulder injury shortened Dach's regular season — he produced 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine games — but he did make an impact in the postseason, where he registered 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 19 games to help Seattle capture the WHL Championship.

Dach was also part of the Team Canada in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which won the gold medal. He had two assists in four games before the shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the tournament.

Dach was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.