The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from the Seattle Kraken, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Megna, 31, has appeared in only two games with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds this season and has one goal. He has yet to play in an NHL game this season.

Megna, who's listed as 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 54 combined games with San Jose and Seattle last season, although he's considered to be more of a defensive defenseman.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Blackhawks' roster is decimated — seven players are on injured reserve, which now includes Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist) — so it's no surprise they put in a claim for Megna, who can slide into the NHL right away and allows the team to send back a defenseman to Rockford.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.