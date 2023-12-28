Blackhawks' Connor Bedard on United Center atmosphere: ‘Can't imagine a better place to be playing'

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The United Center was absolutely rocking on Wednesday night after Connor Bedard scored his first career NHL overtime winner — his second goal of the game — in a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

BEDARD CALLS GAME 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yv8KXLvFv9 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 28, 2023

The paid attendance was 20,540, which was the largest crowd of the season. And it showed.

Bedard received a deafening ovation from the Chicago Blackhawks faithful when he was named the No. 1 star of the game and had to pause for a few seconds because the noise almost drowned out his answers.

On Thursday, I asked Bedard whether he allows himself to think about how loud the United Center could get for playoff games when the Blackhawks are in that conversation again.

"It’s been unbelievable every game," Bedard said. "The support that we get is pretty special. Of course, watching some of the games in the finals of the past and everything, you’re looking at the banners and stuff and thinking of that for sure. It’s a special city to be playing sports. The fans are unreal. Can’t imagine a better place to be playing."

One fan in particular was seen crying after Bedard scored the game winner. Bedard saw it and smiled.

"That was pretty funny, but it was good," Bedard said. "It’s cool. Obviously they’re very passionate fans and the emotion. Yeah, that’s pretty special to see people get so emotional and happy for us. We’re going out there getting energy from them and playing for them. It’s pretty special to see the emotion.

"Ever since I got drafted, there’s been so much support. For myself and my family, we’ve said how good the people are here, how welcoming it’s been so far. To see that and to see just the support that we get every night, like I was saying, you can’t help but love that and love the fans."

Connor Bedard bringing fans to LITERAL TEARS with his talent pic.twitter.com/WNa7wwF68A — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 28, 2023

To top it off, Bedard's parents were in town for the holidays and got to see his overtime winner in person. It was their first game at the United Center since the home opener.

"It’s always nice when they can be here and get to watch games," Bedard said. "Obviously it’s kind of nice to have a moment like that with them in the building.

"They’re my biggest fans and they get pretty excited. It’s cool that they’ve gotten to be there for a lot of my milestones – my first goal, first goal at home and obviously first overtime goal. Little things like that, it’s pretty cool.

"I give them more credit than I do myself for being here. They’ve done so much for me. To be able to enjoy some little things like that with them is pretty cool."

