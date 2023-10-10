Blackhawks' Connor Bedard ‘slept like a baby' night before NHL debut

PITTSBURGH — Chicago Blackhawks No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard will make his NHL debut on Tuesday in Pittsburgh, and he's going into it well-rested.

Asked how he slept the night before his anticipated first game, Bedard replied: "Like a baby. I slept good. I didn't know, going to bed, I was like, 'I might not be able to.' But I was good."

Bedard said he felt more nervous on Monday than he did after Tuesday's morning skate. He's starting to get dialed in, although the nerves might hit closer to puck drop.

"I think nerves are good," Bedard said. "It shows you care, for some people. I mean, everyone's different, but for myself, when I'm nervous, you're really excited and anxious to get going and I think that's a good thing. You don't want to be gripping your stick nervous but just a little butterflies and excitement I think is a good thing, so for me just embracing that.

"I'm pretty fortunate, not many people get to do this, so I should be grateful for that, but in the end I want to put out a good effort tonight."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson spoke on Tuesday morning and is as excited to see Bedard play his first NHL game as everyone else.

"He came in with a very high level, not only of play but also high-level work ethic off the ice," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. "I'm excited for him to get going. I know he's really looked forward to this and he wants to play the real games. He's been looking forward to Opening Night for quite some time. I'm excited to see him get going."

