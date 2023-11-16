Blackhawks' Corey Perry is still producing, even at age 38

The Chicago Blackhawks are 14 games into the 2023-24 season, and Connor Bedard leads the team with nine goals and 13 points.

Right behind him? That would be the 38-year-old Corey Perry, who scored his fourth goal and ninth point of the season in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Perry's four goals are tied for second on the team with Tyler Johnson and his nine points stand alone for second. Who would've thought?

"He continues to add offense," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said of Perry. "He’s not the fastest guy in the world but he probably never claimed to be but he’s a really good player. He’s hard on the stick and he’s competitive and that just becomes infectious around the dressing room. But it’s still showing up on the scoresheet."

Perry's goal early in the third period tied the game up at 2-2. It was a terrific touch-pass by Jason Dickinson, who shared a laugh with his teammate after the goal.

Perry is on pace for 52 points this season, which would be his highest total since the 2016-17 campaign when he had 53 with Anaheim. He's still producing.

"I mean, you’re going to have to kick him out of the league," Richardson said. "I don’t think he’ll ever leave willingly, so he’s not ready to go yet."

