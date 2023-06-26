NBC Sports Chicago to provide extensive, multi-platform coverage of 2023 NHL Draft

With the Chicago Blackhawks holding the #1 overall draft pick for the first time in 16 years (Patrick Kane in 2007), NBC Sports Chicago is ready to provide fans with extensive multi-platform coverage of the highly-anticipated 2023 NHL Draft, which will be held this week in Nashville, Tennessee.

Beginning this Wednesday, June 28, NBC Sports Chicago will kick-off three-straight days of massive draft coverage surrounding this soon-to-be historic moment in Blackhawks history, highlighted by live, nightly recap/analysis programs, live player press conferences and front office exec interviews, plus – expanded digital & social media coverage, new draft-focused podcasts, and much more. Please note NBC Sports Chicago’s 2023 NHL Draft multi-platform coverage details below:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

6:30 PM -- “Blackhawks Draft Night Live presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com” – Featuring veteran NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks host/expert Pat Boyle, this ONE-HOUR, LIVE “reaction” special will deliver in-depth details and analysis on the team/league’s #1 overall pick, including highlights from the podium announcement in Nashville, and a showcase reel featuring the top pick’s early career highlights. Joining Boyle for the one-hour special include a massive roster of Blackhawks experts weighing in with their thoughts, including:

Chris Vosters (NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks play-by-play announcer)

(NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks play-by-play announcer) Darren Pang (former Blackhawks standout/veteran national NHL analyst & new NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks game analyst)

(former Blackhawks standout/veteran national NHL analyst & new NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks game analyst) Caley Chelios (NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks studio analyst)

(NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks studio analyst) Denis Savard (Blackhawks legend/1993 Stanley Cup Champion/Hockey Hall of Famer)

(Blackhawks legend/1993 Stanley Cup Champion/Hockey Hall of Famer) Steve Larmer (Blackhawks legend/1994 Stanley Cup Champion)

(Blackhawks legend/1994 Stanley Cup Champion) Adam Burish (2010 Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champion)

(2010 Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champion) Ben Eager (2010 Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champion)

(2010 Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champion) Bryan Bickell (2013 & 2015 Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champion)

(2013 & 2015 Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champion) Pat Foley (Blackhawks broadcasting legend/Hockey Hall of Famer)

(Blackhawks broadcasting legend/Hockey Hall of Famer) Charlie Roumeliotis (NBC Sports Chicago “Blackhawks Insider” reporting live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville)

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR VIEWERS: In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, fans can also view "Blackhawks Draft Night Live" on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch this special on NBCSportsChicago.com, NBCChicago.com, along with the NBC Sports Chicago app and NBC Chicago app. Fans are also urged to turn on the apps' push notifications for up-to-the-minute Blackhawks/NHL Draft updates.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

6:00 PM, time approx. – (immediately following “White Sox Post Game Live”) –

“Blackhawks Draft Recap presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com” – Featuring host Pat Boyle with in-depth analysis provided by Caley Chelios, the LIVE “Blackhawks Draft Recap” will provide full details on all the Blackhawks 2023 draft picks, including a live report from Nashville via Charlie Roumeliotis, along with player interviews, an overview of all league-wide trades, plus – a scheduled interview with Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson, who will discuss this year’s roster of picks and their respective future impact.

6:00 PM, time approx. – (immediately following "White Sox Post Game Live") –

"Blackhawks Draft Recap presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com" – Featuring host Pat Boyle with in-depth analysis provided by Caley Chelios, the LIVE "Blackhawks Draft Recap" will provide full details on all the Blackhawks 2023 draft picks, including a live report from Nashville via Charlie Roumeliotis, along with player interviews, an overview of all league-wide trades, plus – a scheduled interview with Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson, who will discuss this year's roster of picks and their respective future impact.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

5:00 PM – “Blackhawks Class of ‘23” – Hosted by Pat Boyle and Caley Chelios, the “Blackhawks Class of ‘23” special will deliver the team’s official LIVE press conference from Fifth Third Arena featuring intros/interviews with the draft picks, coaches, and front office execs. Plus, Boyle and Chelios will discuss how the team’s #1 pick compares to past #1 overall picks, along with a full breakdown on how this year’s top pick may be a league force for years to come.

5:00 PM – "Blackhawks Class of '23" – Hosted by Pat Boyle and Caley Chelios, the "Blackhawks Class of '23" special will deliver the team's official LIVE press conference from Fifth Third Arena featuring intros/interviews with the draft picks, coaches, and front office execs. Plus, Boyle and Chelios will discuss how the team's #1 pick compares to past #1 overall picks, along with a full breakdown on how this year's top pick may be a league force for years to come.

