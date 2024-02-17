Blackhawks goaltending prospect Jaxson Stauber makes AHL history with goal and shutout

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks goaltending prospect Jaxson Stauber made history on Friday night after becoming the first player in AHL history to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game.

With the Rockford IceHogs up 3-0 late in the third period, Stauber took advantage of the Chicago Wolves pulling their goaltender for the extra attacker by stopping a dump-in attempt behind his own net before quickly sending a lofter of a shot towards the visiting net. The puck crossed the goal line with 59 seconds left, and the home crowd at BMO Center went nuts, as expected.

A SHUTOUT AND A GOALIE GOAL FOR JAXSON STAUBER?? YES PLEASE!! pic.twitter.com/JRWroqQDrN — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) February 17, 2024

Stauber isn't the first one in his family to score a goalie goal. His father, Robb Stauber, scored one on Oct. 9, 1995 in Rochester.

Like father like son.



On October 9, 1995, Robb Stauber recorded the third goalie goal in AHL history.



10,358 days later, his son Jaxson nets one of his own. https://t.co/ypDnhOss6Q pic.twitter.com/rLfvK6zhDQ — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 17, 2024

Jaxson Stauber, 24, became the 23rd goaltender in AHL history to score a goalie goal. Alex Nedeljkovic is the only player in league history with two of them.

