Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski scores first career NHL overtime goal with one hand

The Chicago Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Black Friday, ending a five-game losing streak.

Kevin Korchinski scored the overtime winner, and he did so in bizarre fashion.

Connor Bedard circled the zone for a bit then fired off a shot, which originally went off Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov. The puck then hit the glass, bounced off the top of the netting, and trickled through the crease before Korchinski poked it home on his backhand with only his right hand on the stick.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bedlam ensued at the United Center.

KORCHINSKI FOR THE OT WIN pic.twitter.com/X0iSqfwypI — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 24, 2023

"The puck was bouncing and it was just scrambly," Korchinski said. "Just went to the net and got a good bounce. It’s really fortunate.

"We had a good thing going. Me, Bedsy and Kurshy, we were just kind of circling the zone trying to create chaos and we had a lot of plays there that almost worked out, then finally got a good bounce and got it in the back of the net."

It's the first overtime goal of Korchinski's NHL career, and his second goal of the season. His first one was kind of whacky, too.

The first to hug him after the overtime winner? That would be his pal Bedard.

Love these crazy kids pic.twitter.com/yALRkh9Sye — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 24, 2023

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.