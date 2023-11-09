Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski scores unusual first NHL goal: ‘I'll take it'

TAMPA BAY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored his first career NHL goal on Thursday, and he did so in usual fashion.

Towards the end of the first period, the Blackhawks had an offensive zone faceoff. MacKenzie Entwistle won it, Ryan Donato retrieved the puck, and then fed it to Korchinski, who threw it on net in what was supposed to be a pass to Entwistle.

The puck instead went off Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh's skate and into the back of the net.

"I was aiming for Twisty’s stick and saw him backdoor, and it hit something," Korchinski said. "I didn’t know if it hit that or a skate or something. But I was just happy it went in the net originally."

First NHL goal for Kevin Korchinski 👏 pic.twitter.com/S63HR6YRlQ — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 10, 2023

Entwistle immediately pointed to Korchinski and picked up the puck, knowing that he didn't touch it and that it was the 19-year-old defenseman's first in the NHL. Let's just say it's not exactly how Korchinski drew it up.

"Yeah, obviously, took a lucky bounce, but I’ll take it," Korchinski said following an impressive 5-3 win. "First goal, special moment. Obviously it’s cool having my mom here to see it. Just kind of adds to it. It’s good that we got the win, too, makes it more special."

It's fitting that Korchinski's mom was in attendance, too, for the Blackhawks' Moms trip. Because that puck probably won't stay in Chicago very long when they get back from their trip.

"I’m not going to take it because I’ll probably lose it," Korchinski laughed. "So I’ll give it to her to bring back home for safe-keeping."

