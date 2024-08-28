Trending
Hawks Insider

Blackhawks' Laurent Brossoit undergoes knee surgery, out 5-7 weeks

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit underwent successful meniscus surgery on his right knee on Tuesday, team physician Michael Terry announced on Wednesday. He's expected to be out approximately 5-7 weeks.

The injury will knock out Brossoit for most of training camp, which begins on Sept. 18, if not all of it. Opening Night for the Blackhawks in Utah is on Oct. 8, which is exactly six weeks from the time of the surgery.

Brossoit, 31, signed a two-year contract ($3.3 million cap hit) with the Blackhawks on July 1 to be the team's backup option to Petr Mrazek, although you could argue it will be closer to a 1A, 1B-type split.

Arvid Söderblom, who struggled in his first full-time NHL season last year, is expected to hold down the fort while Brossoit works his way back from injury.

Brossoit went 15-5-2 with a 2.00 against-average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 appearances this past season with the Winnipeg Jets. He spent the previous two seasons in Vegas, where he was part of a Stanley Cup after playing in eight postseason contests and winning five of them.

