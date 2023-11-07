Blackhawks looking forward to first mom's trip since 2019-20 season

The Chicago Blackhawks are about to embark on a two-game road stint in Tampa Bay and Florida, and they'll have some special guests accompanying them on the trip.

For the first time since the 2019-20 season — post-COVID — the Blackhawks' mom's trip is back. The dads had their time last season.

"It's always nice," Connor Murphy said. "It's a different atmosphere than the dad's trip. The moms don't seem to care what the wins and losses [are]; it's funny, we had one a couple years ago and they start talking loud on the bus and in the hotel after a loss, they just are happy to be around and socialize, so it adds a good spirit for everyone."

This will be the first time Connor Bedard experiences a parents' trip of some sort in his NHL career.

"It'll be fun," Bedard said. "My mom is super pumped, and I know talking to a lot of the guys, they are as well. That'll be pretty cool spending the trip with them, we're all pretty excited. I'm obviously excited to spend time with her and have her on the trip and experience the stuff we do."

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson has been around the game for a long time, especially as a player, but this will oddly be his first mom's trip.

"Over the years, I just always changed teams and Montreal didn’t do it at all," Richardson said. "But what I’ve seen on these types of trips is a lot of camaraderie with players with their parents or siblings or mentors, whoever comes. Seeing them mix together with the other people and telling stories, that’s how you really grow and get to know each other.

"It’s a bit of an intimate thing where, as close as people are to you, they still don’t know your lifestyle and it’s hard to explain it.

"Sometimes we complain about the schedule and the travel and they come and see we’re staying at the Four Seasons and on a private jet, they don’t have any sympathy for you. But when you put it together, you do it over 50 times a year with the exhibition games and if you’re lucky enough to get into the playoffs, it’s a long grind. So it’s good for them to see the hustle."

If nothing else, the mom's trip serves as an appreciation moment for everybody involved.

"It more-so just creates [an opportunity to] thank them," Murphy said. "Thank our parents for how much they've done for us to get to this point, whether it's young or old guys, our mom's are a big part of our careers and lives obviously, and it's cool to have them around the day to day because they obviously don't get to see the behind the scenes of what we get to do."

The Blackhawks are 5-3-2 all-time on the mom's trip. They're 6-2-4 on the dad's trip. The moms could surpass the dads in the win column with a pair of W's on the trip.

"I do think that there’s an extra jump in the step of the players," Richardson said. "They really want to have a good time on this trip and really want to host their guests properly, their mom or dad or whoever it is. It’s always fun and I’ve always seemed to have been lucky to have pretty good success on these trips, so I'd like to keep these numbers rolling."

