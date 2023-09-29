Blackhawks make first wave of cuts, trim training camp roster to 46

The Chicago Blackhawks announced their first wave of cuts and trimmed their roster to 46 players after starting training camp with 55.

On Friday, forward Jalen Luypen was assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, along with defensemen Josh Healey, Ross MacDougall, Josh Maniscalco and Andrew Perrott after the four of them were released from their professional tryout agreements.

After the preseason opener on Thursday night, the Blackhawks sent forwards Nick Lardis, Martin Misiak and Alex Pharand back to their respective junior clubs. Jiri Felcman was also reassigned to the SCL Tigers of the National League.

The Blackhawks' training camp roster currently consists of 29 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.

