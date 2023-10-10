A timeline of Connor Bedard's sensational journey to the NHL

Hockey's newest crown jewel is set to take the ice for his long-awaited National Hockey League debut Tuesday night against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Let's take a look back at how Connor Bedard got to this moment:

July 17, 2005: Bedard was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia to Tom and Melanie Bedard. His great-great uncle, James Bedard played 22 games for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1949 to 1951. Connor began playing hockey at age four or five.

One night in 2017: Bedard broke his his dominant wrist crashing into the boards during a game. The injury occurred near the growth plate, and he was instructed not to use his right arm for 12 weeks. During this time, Bedard trained using only his left hand. When the cast came off, his shooting and stickhandling abilities reached a new level — though Bedard credits his ridiculous skillset to the sheer amount of hours he spent practicing.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

November 16, 2018: At 13 years old, Bedard was dubbed "the future of hockey" in a feature published by The Hockey News.

2018-2020: Bedard played for West Van Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, tallying 176 points and 107 goals in 66 games for the program's U15 and U18 teams. He was was named the league's Most Valuable Player both seasons.

March 2020: Bedard became the first player in Western Hockey League history — and seventh in Canadian Hockey League history — to be granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada, which allowed him to play in the major junior ranks before the required age of 16.

June 28, 2020: The Regina Pats selected Bedard with the first overall pick of the WHL Bantam Draft.

2021-2022: After tallying 28 points for the Pats in 2020-21 and 100 points in 2021-22, Bedard raised the bar in 2022-23. He registered 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57. For reference, the next-closest player was Chase Wheatcroft at 107 points. Wheatcroft appeared in 11 more games than Bedard and was 20 years old.

January 2, 2023: Bedard set a new Canadian record at the IIHF World Junior Championship for most points in a single tournament with 23 (nine goals, 14 assists) in only seven games. He helped lead his country to a gold medal.

May 8, 2023: The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery and the right to select Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick. Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning the lottery, at 11.5%.

June 3, 2023: Bedard became the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to win the league's Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect. and Top Scorer awards.

June 28, 2023: The Chicago Blackhawks selected Bedard with the first-overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft.

June 30, 2023: Bedard addressed the media for the first time as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks at the team's 2023 draft class introductory press conference. He confirmed he's excited about deep dish pizza.

September 16, 2023: Bedard scored a hat trick in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against the St. Louis Blues.

September 28, 2023: In his NHL preseason debut, Bedard notched two assists and wowed fans at the United Center with a couple of sweet dangles.

October 3, 2023: Bedard recorded his first goal of the NHL preseason with an empty-netter against the Detroit Red Wings.