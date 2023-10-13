Blackhawks face off against Canadiens on Saturday on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago kicks off its coverage of the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) on Saturday when they play the Montreal Canadiens (0-1) on the road. Here's how you can watch the game and all Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago.

The Blackhawks are even to start the season after two hard-fought battles on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins. They scored four unanswered on the NHL's opening night to overcome Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. Sadly, they dropped their second game on the road to the Bruins.

Connor Bedard, the 18-year-old sensation center for the Blackhawks, already has two points to his name by way of an assist on opening night and a goal in the first period against the Bruins. He will start at center on Saturday alongside Ryan Donato and Taylor Raddysh, though without Taylor Hall.

Hall suffered an upper-body injury against the Bruins on Thursday. Originally diagnosed "week-to-week" his, status quickly shifted to "day-to-day." He told head coach Luke Richardson he's a "miracle healer," which is quickly becoming a reality.

“He told us he was a miracle fast healer," Richardson said. "I didn't know what that meant, but surprised to see him on the ice this early. He said he feels better. We just want to let him settle down for a day or two and see how that looks tomorrow."

One significant coaching change coming to the Hawks' lineup is the insertion of Lukas Reichel into the first power-play unit. Reichel is filling in for the injured Hall on the unit, but Raddysh is getting the bump up to the first line.

Why?

The Blackhawks promised Reichel a shot at being a true NHL center, an experiment only possible if he isn't on the same line as Bedard, who is also a center. If and when the Blackhawks decide Reichel is better suited as a wing, they'll pair him with Bedard. Until then, he gets a shot at center.

There are plenty of storylines to follow this Saturday. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Chicago or the NBC Sports app. Tune in at 6 p.m. CT to watch the Blackhawks play their third contest of the season.

