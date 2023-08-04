Hockey has no borders.

That's what Carlos Vale, a 31-year-old Blackhawks fan in Brazil, told NBC Sports Chicago after showing off his remarkable new tattoo of Patrick Kane on Reddit.

The stunning portrait was done by two different local tattoo artists in Brazil.

"I started the project with Roberto Bryan, a terrific local tattooist who specializes in realistic tattoos," Vale said. "He got, like, 70 percent of the job done. The rest was finished by another award-winning tattooist, Francisco Neto – another local artist. The whole process took around 16 hours over four session. I could not be happier with the result. Both artists nailed it."

Vale became a Blackhawks fan in the late 2000s when the team drafted Kane and Jonathan Toews, and said that while hockey isn't a popular sport among Brazilians, there's still a good number of fans in the region.



"Since it's not a popular sport here, it's kind of hard to find products like jerseys, sticks, and souvenirs and stuff," Vale said. "But we always find ways to follow our beloved teams, which for me is the Hawks."

Vale attributed his love for the sport to Patrick Kane.

"For me, he's the best American-born hockey player of all time, and it's not even close," he said. "I had the idea to make a tattoo to honor him because he has been so important to me in so many aspects. I felt a real need to do this for all the Hawks fans around the world because there're no borders for hockey fans."

Vale plans on tattooing a whole mural of iconic Blackhawks players on his arm.

"Mikita, Hull, Esposito, Toews and maybe Bedard?" he said. "I really hope the kid succeeds."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.