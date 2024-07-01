Blackhawks free agency tracker: All signings Kyle Davidson has made

The Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Davidson wasted no time making moves when NHL free agency opened on July 1. Reports of signings started circulating early Monday morning, showing Davidson means business this offseason.

Here are all the moves the Blackhawks have made so far.

Forward Joey Anderson

The Blackhawks are bringing back Joey Anderson, who has reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year extension at a cap hit of $800,000.

Anderson was not extended a qualifying offer by the Blackhawks ahead of Sunday's deadline, but that's because he was eligible for arbitration. The two sides continued to talk about an extension and ironed it out quickly on Monday.

Anderson, 26, started this past season with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and was recalled midway through the season because of a ridiculous amount of injuries with the Blackhawks. He played so well that he stayed up for good after racking up a career-high 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 55 games.

The Blackhawks have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year, $5.5 million deal.

Bertuzzi, 29, registered 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He added four points (one goal, three assists) in seven postseason contests.

Bertuzzi is exactly the kind of top-six forward the Blackhawks needed to land this summer. He's an agitating player to play against and makes a living going to the dirty areas, which sounds like an ideal winger for Connor Bedard.

Bertuzzi scored 30 goals and 62 points in 80 games with the Detroit Red Wings just two years ago. He's got a respectable offensive ceiling, too.

The Blackhawks have signed forward Teuvo Teravainen to a three-year, $5.4 million deal.

Teravainen was originally selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. He played three years in Chicago and was part of the 2015 Stanley Cup-winning team before being traded to Carolina, where he has spent the last eight seasons.

Teravainen, 29, compiled 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games this past season with the Hurricanes. He's a four-time 60-point producer and four-time 20-goal scorer.

The Blackhawks have signed veteran defenseman Alec Martinez to a one-year, $4 million contract, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Martinez, 36, recorded 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 55 games this past season for the Vegas Golden Knights. He missed some time with a lower-body injury but averaged 19:02 of ice time when healthy.

Martinez is three-time Stanley Cup champion after winning two with Los Angeles (2012 and 2014) and one with Vegas (2023). He most notably scored the Game 7 overtime winner against the Blackhawks in the 2014 Western Conference Final, and then the Stanley Cup-clincher in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the New York Rangers.

The Blackhawks have signed three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon. It's a one-year deal at a $1.3 million cap hit.

Maroon, 36, recorded 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 49 games with the Minnesota Wild this past season before being traded to Boston. He appeared in only two regular-season games with the Bruins but had two assists in 13 postseason contests.

Maroon brings a veteran presence, some bite to his game, experience and a winning attitude inside a young Blackhawks locker room. He won one Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and two with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit

The Blackhawks are signing backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit to a two-year contract at a cap hit of $3.3 million, according to multiple reports.

Brossoit, 31, went 15-5-2 with a 2.00 against-average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 appearances this past season with the Winnipeg Jets. He spent the previous two seasons in Vegas, where he was part of a Stanley Cup after playing in eight postseason contests and winning five of them.

With Petr Mrazek firmly solidified as Chicago's No. 1 goaltender for the next two years, the Blackhawks added some backup help with the addition of Brossoit. Arvid Söderblom had a tough season and appears to be competing for a role on the team.

The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly agreed to terms with forward Craig Smith on a one-year contract. It's expected to be a $1 million cap hit.

Smith, 34, registered 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 75 games this past season with the Dallas Stars. He also had two assists in 14 postseason contests.

Smith can play wing or center but hasn't played much center of late. He's best suited to play on the bottom-six, likely in more of a fourth-line role.

