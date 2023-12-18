Blackhawks place Joey Anderson on IR as injuries pile up

The Chicago Blackhawks got even more bad injury news on Monday, placing forward Joey Anderson on injured reserve.

Anderson left Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury, and on Monday the team announced that he will be out with a left shoulder ailment.

The Blackhawks already had five other players on injured reserve, with Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Colin Blackwell (lower body), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol), Taylor Hall (knee injury) and Seth Jones (shoulder injury) on the shelf.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Anderson has found himself slotted into the lineup on a regular basis this season, with five assists in 13 appearances for the Blackhawks. He had been averaging 13:20 of ice time per game, which is on pace to be the highest number of his career.

The Blackhawks will next be in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.