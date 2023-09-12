Blackhawks print ‘Rocky' patch on their jerseys

The Chicago Blackhawks will wear a "Rocky" patch on their jerseys, in honor of their late owner and CEO, Rocky Wirtz.

In the above photo of Connor Bedard, you can see the black circle patch with the white printed "Rocky" writing in the middle.

Wirtz, 70, died at the end of July from a "brief illness," according to a statement from the family and the Wirtz Corporation.

"Our hearts are very heavy today,” Rocky's son and Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. "Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends. He was a loving father, a devoted husband to Marilyn, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a doting grandfather to his six remarkable grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many and we will miss him terribly."

Wirtz took over as the owner in 2007 after his father Bill passed away. Rocky was the fifth principal owner in franchise history; his grandfather Arthur purchased a stake in the Blackhawks in 1950 and acquired majority ownership in 1966.

During Wirtz's tenure as the chairman, the Blackhawks made the postseason 10 times, won 17 rounds, reached five Conference Finals and won three Stanley Cups.

