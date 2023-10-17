Blackhawks former 1st-round draft pick tallies first NHL point in Monday's win over Maple Leafs

The Chicago Blackhawks' 2022 first-round pick is officially on the scoresheet after recording an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kevin Korchinski, who was drafted by Chicago at No. 7 overall, moved the puck up the ice before passing it backwards to Tyler Johnson, who then dropped it to Andreas Athanasiou at center ice. Athanasiou slid past a defender and dished the puck back to a cutting Johnson, who lit the lamp for his third goal in two games.

#Blackhawks have finally scored their first power-play goal of the season thanks to Tyler Johnson, who scores his third goal in two games.



Kevin Korchinski earns his first career NHL point with a secondary assist. pic.twitter.com/Ja6EDchVMt — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 17, 2023

It was also the team's first power play goal of the season after starting the 2023-24 campaign 0-for-14 on the man advantage.

After a standout preseason with the Blackhawks in 2022, Korchinski went on to have a successful season in the Western hockey League, where he recorded 74 points (11 goals, 62 assists) in 54 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds and helped them win a championship. His points-per-game average of 1.35 was the second-best average among WHL defensemen 19 or younger since the 1999-2000 season.

The 19-year-old defenseman secured a spot on the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster earlier this month and is averaging 19:33 minutes of ice time through four regular season games.

Korchinski was also a member of Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship tournament, where he won gold alongside Blackhawks teammate and fellow rookie Connor Bedard.

