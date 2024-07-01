Blackhawks schedule updates: Early dates with Utah, 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini

The Chicago Blackhawks will learn their full 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday with the rest of the NHL, but we already know four of their game dates for next season, including a couple of monumental clashes early in the campaign.

On Monday morning, the NHL unveiled the home opener schedule for all 32 of its teams, and the Blackhawks will be heading west to take on the Utah Hockey Club in their first ever regular season game in Salt Lake City.

That game will take place on Oct. 8, the league announced.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Utah will begin their inaugural 2024-25 season after moving from Phoenix following the conclusion of the season. They’ll retain the Phoenix roster, but will make their home in Salt Lake City under new ownership.

The Blackhawks will also participate in another team’s home opener, heading to Winnipeg to take on the Jets on Oct. 11.

As for when the Blackhawks will play their first home game, that will come on Oct. 17, but it won’t just be another night at the United Center. In fact, the game will likely feature a battle of the last two No. 1 overall NHL Draft picks, as Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks will take on Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

Celebrini is no stranger to Chicago, having played for the USHL’s Chicago Steel during the 2022-23 season. He just finished is freshman season at Boston University, with 32 goals and 32 assists in 64 games for the Terriers, and he’s expected to make the leap to the NHL for his rookie season.

In Bedard’s case, he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Blackhawks last season, and captured the NHL’s Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie. He scored 22 goals in his rookie season and added 39 assists, with 61 points in 68 games for Chicago.

It’s unknown at this point if the matchup will also feature the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, as the Blackhawks selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov with that pick.

Previously it was announced that the Blackhawks would take on the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31, 2024.

The rest of the NHL’s schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.