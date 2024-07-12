Blackhawks unveil new numbers — could stir controversy for jersey owners

The Blackhawks unveiled new jersey numbers for their 2024 roster, including number changes of current players on the team.

Of the players on the current roster changing their number include Lukas Reichel, who's switching from No. 27 to No. 73, Kevin Korchinski, who is moving from No. 55 to No. 14, and Joey Anderson, who's switching from No. 15 to No. 22.

Their No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Artyom Levshunov, will don Korchinski's former No. 55.

wake up guys, new numbers just dropped pic.twitter.com/DSIc8I7Vb5 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 12, 2024

The number switches could disappoint Blackhawks fans with Reichel, Korchinski and Anderson jerseys. Having their 2023 threads is like owning Michael Jordan's rare No. 45 jersey, which could make for an interesting keepsake at the end of the day.

