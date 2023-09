Connor Bedard is participating in the Blackhawks' rookie showcase camp this week.

And the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft is turning heads and grabbing the attention of most who have the chance to watch him at Fifth-Third Arena.

Here are some highlights from the Blackhawks' coveted, rising star.

Connor Bedard is on the ice at Fifth Third Arena. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/v5RGGtaFab — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 14, 2023

Connor Bedard with a snipe. His shot is pretty decent. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/cA00d8Zsw0 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 14, 2023

Connor Bedard is denied by Drew Commesso. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/KdClOtg4O2 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 14, 2023

