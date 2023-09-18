Claim free tickets to watch Connor Bedard at Blackhawks training camp

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks towards the bench during the first period of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against the St Louis Blues on September 16, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blackhawks announced a change to how fans can watch Connor Bedard take the ice at Fifth Third Arena in training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season.

While practices remain open to the public, fans now must claim a free ticket to attend. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four free tickets for their preferred date, with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.

Doors to the public will open roughly 30 minutes prior to the scheduled practice start time. Any schedule changes or practice cancellations will be communicated to ticket holders via email, typically within 12-24 hours of each practice date.

The on-ice portion of Blackhawks training camp begins Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Fifth Third Arena.

Take a look at the full training camp schedule here.