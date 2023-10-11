Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal.

There it is: Connor Bedard scores his first career NHL goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/c8Gu4hu3Na — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 11, 2023

And it didn't take him long.

For his time in the league, it took him just under four periods of NHL time to net his first puck. In life, it took him 18 years and 86 days. With that, he becomes the third-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score a goal.

Before him? Grant Mulvey (18 years, 32 days) on Oct. 19, 1974. Then, a very familiar face, Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days) scored his first on Oct. 11, 1984. Ironically, Bedard scored his first goal on the same day Olczyk did, 39 years later. Mario Lemieux also scored his first goal on the same day.

The youngest player ever to score a goal in the NHL was Bep Guidolin in 1942. He was 16 years old and 350 days old when he recorded his first goal.

