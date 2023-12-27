Connor Bedard jokes about Wayne Gretsky's ability to score lacrosse-style goal

The Blackhawks are back in action for the first time since Connor Bedard's jaw-dropping "Michigan" goal on Saturday in St. Louis

The phenom met with reporters prior to Wednesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets to discuss the hockey world's eruptive reaction to the rookie's rare feat, including the high-praise he received from the greatest player of all time.

"I couldn't do what he did tonight," Wayne Gretzky told Bally St. Louis on Saturday. "That just wasn't in my repertoire. I didn't have the right kind of curve. Hully (Bobby Hull) could do it. I could never do what he did tonight. It was fun to watch. My daughter Emma is with me. And she goes, 'Dad, did you ever do that?' And I said 'No, I could never do that.'"

Bedard was taken by the sole fact that Gretzky even knows who he is.

"To hear him talk about me and say some kinds of words is pretty special," he said.

On whether or not he thinks Gretzky would have been able to pull off the play in his heyday, the Blackhawks rookie gave a cheeky response.

"Maybe not with his curve he was using," he joked.

It was a reference to the type of stick Gretzky's played with, which featured a mild, flatter curve. Bedard typically uses a PP92 curve on his stick blade, which is popular among the current era of scorers because the open face helps elevate the puck.

After giving reporters a chuckle, Bedard quickly asserted that Gretzky certainly could have pulled it off.

"I'm sure if he tried, he could do it pretty well," he said.

"It’s so hard to get space behind the net like that. If it’s there, I just see it as a good scoring chance. Obviously it’s fancier. I think goalies are obviously getting more certain of reading it and stuff, but sometimes might catch them off guard."

