Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski receive their World Junior championship rings

On Saturday, Blackhawks rookies Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski received the championship rings they earned from the World Junior Championships.

Here's the moment they received their rings.

Kevin and Connor received their World Junior Championship rings today 💍🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Mjs86DAIl8 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 15, 2023

Team Canada --- the team Bedard and Korchinski played for --- won the World Juniors tournament with a 3-2 overtime victory over Czechia.

Bedard led the tournament with 23 points over seven games. He scored nine goals and notched 14 assists. USA's Logan Cooley scored the second-most points in the tournament, bringing in 14 points.

This season with the Blackhawks, Bedard has three points by way of one goal and two assists.

