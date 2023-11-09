Connor Bedard makes NHL history with electric night vs. Lightning

Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard registered his first career multi-point game on Thursday night vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, but that was just the tip of the iceberg on an historic evening.

Bedard registered three points in the first period of the game alone, with two goals and an assist on his ledger before the first 20 minutes were up.

He then added a fourth point with an assist on Corey Perry’s second period power play goal, giving the Blackhawks a 5-2 lead.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to Stathead, Bedard is now the youngest player in the NHL to register four points in a game since Bep Guidolin did so for the Boston Bruins in a Feb. 1944 game against the New York Rangers.

Bedard is also the youngest player to ever score two goals and register two assists in a game in NHL history.

Finally, Bedard was the first Blackhawks rookie to register four points in a game since Alex DeBrincat achieved the feat in 2018.

Bedard had an opportunity to become the youngest player in NHL history to score a hat trick, but was denied on several good chances later in the contest.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.