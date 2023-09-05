Connor Bedard shares his thoughts on the ‘Drake Curse'

Over the summer, Drake took a pitstop in Chicago for his "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage.

During his stay, the rapper posted a picture of Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks' No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, to his 140 million followers on his Instagram story. It was a kind tribute to the fellow Canadian during his trip to Chicago.

That led Bleacher Report to ask Bedard, does he believe in the "Drake curse"? The curse loosely dictates an athlete who takes a photo with the rapper is bound for imminent, unfortunate outcomes in their athletic career.

"I didn't know that. I just thought it was when he went to a game," Bedard said. "But, if he wants a photo, I'm probably gonna say 'yes,' so, maybe try to break the curse."

An early example of the Drake curse: Paul Pogba. He snapped a photo with the musician. Only four days later, Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves.

Connor McGregor and Drake got a flick ahead of his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov notched the win over McGregor by submission, retaining his lightweight title.

It's an odd response from Bedard, considering he's a superstitious person. He admitted he doesn't permit anyone to touch his hockey stick before games.

But that's a different story from his feelings about the Drake curse, he affirmed.

"I'm pretty superstitious, but I'm not just gonna reject Drake from a photo. I'd probably be the one asking him," Bedard said.

