Connor Bedard vs. Adam Fantilli: 2023's top prospects set to square off

Two of the top prospects from the 2023 NHL Draft class will face off for the first time on Wednesday night, as Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks visit Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the draft, have both gotten off to solid starts in their NHL careers, and though the pressure has been high on the two players that many considered to be the top prospects in the class, they’re delivering in a big way.

Bedard is leading all NHL rookies in goals and points, with nine goals and 15 total points in his first 16 career games with the Blackhawks. He is also averaging 19:35 of ice time per game, and has posted a minus-7 rating.

As for Fantilli, he has had a bit tougher time, but has still scored four goals and dished out five assists in 19 games during his rookie season with the Blue Jackets.

He has one power play goal and one power play assist, and is averaging 15:42 of ice time per game.

Another thing that the two players share in common: teams that are struggling. The Blue Jackets are in dead last in the Metropolitan Division with a 4-11-4 record, and they’ve struggled to keep the puck out of the net, giving up a conference-worst 70 goals in 19 games.

The Blackhawks are also in last place in their division, with a negative-16 goal differential and a four-game losing streak coming into Wednesday’s game in Ohio’s capital.

The two teams will hope to start a reversal of fortune when they face off at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

