Coyotes call Logan Cooley the ‘top prospect in the world'

The Arizona Coyotes made one of the boldest statements you'll ever hear on Wednesday.

In a statement announcing the team's plan for a new arena, they tried to hype up the fanbase by listing all the exciting new players coming in next season, including "the top prospect in the world, Logan Cooley."

Lying to the fanbase to drum up interest is quite the strategy.

Kidding. It's not that serious.

Though, it is categorically false. See, there's this kid from Vancouver named Connor Bedard who was just drafted number one overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. He averaged over 2.0 points per game over three years in the WHL and is Canada's all-time points leader at the World Junior Championship. He's also the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to win the Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect and Top Scorer awards in the same season. Not only is he universally touted as the best prospect in the 2023 NHL rookie class, he might be the most highly touted prospect ever.

Perhaps you've heard of him?

Snark aside, Blackhawks fans can certainly relate to Arizona's enthusiasm about its slew of young talent.

The Coyotes executed a letter of intent to purchase a parcel of land in Mesa, Arizona as a potential site for a new arena and entertainment district.

To remain in the state of Arizona, the franchise badly needs this to project to pan out and is doing everything they can to rally the fandom.

If that means making outlandish claims about having the NHL's top prospect, then more power to them.

Sometimes you have to fake it 'til you make it.

