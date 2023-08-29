Does Connor Bedard want to mirror Connor McDavid's production on the ice?

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard attended the NHL Biosteel offseason camp and trained with some of the league's best in preparation for his first season in the league.

There, he got the chance to talk to some of the NHL's finest, including Connor McDavid.

At camp, Bedard was asked if McDavid's production level is a goal he would set for himself. Here's his full response, courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times' Ben Pope.

"Obviously, [his stats are] on a different level," Bedard said of McDavid. "You never want to say 'Oh, I can't do this.' I don't think that mindset is that great. But I'm not him. I'm my own person and my own player. He's the pinnacle right now. You're like 'This guy is the best.... and how can I get closer to him?' That's such a great thing in this sport: you're always competing against guys.

"For me to spend time with him and be on the ice with him and try to compete with him, he's obviously unbelievable and you can barely talk about his stats because they're so ridiculous. But I'm trying to be my own player and be the best I can be."

Here's a video of the duo working out together at the camp.

Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard working out side-by-side 👀



Big seasons loading …



(via @BioSteelSports) pic.twitter.com/perR0kcDb0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 29, 2023

The camp brings together 30 of the best and brightest NHL players for intense pre-season training and (friendly) competition, according to their website.

