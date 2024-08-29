Here's the Blackhawks' national television schedule for the 2024-25 season

The Blackhawks, in conjunction with ESPN and TNT, announced their national television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.
The Blackhawks will play 15 games on national television across both networks.
Here's the schedule.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
|Date
|Time (CST)
|Opponent
|Television
|Oct. 8
|9 p.m.
|at Utah Hockey Club
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Oct. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Nashville Predators
|ESPN+, Hulu
|Nov. 6
|7 p.m.
|vs. Detroit Red Wings
|TNT, truTV, MAX
|Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+, Hulu
|Dec. 4
|6:30 p.m.
|vs. Boston Bruins
|TNT, truTV, MAX
|Dec. 27
|6 p.m.
|at Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN2
|Dec. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN
|Dec. 31
|4 p.m.
|vs. St. Louis Blues (Winter Classic at Wrigley Field)
|TNT, truTV, MAX
|Jan. 5
|2 p.m.
|vs. New York Rangers
|ABC, ESPN+
|Jan. 8
|6:30 p.m.
|vs. Colorado Avalanche
|TNT, truTV, MAX
|Feb. 1
|12 p.m.
|at Florida Panthers
|ABC, ESPN+
|Feb. 5
|8:30 p.m.
|vs. Edmonton Oilers
|TNT, truTV, MAX
|March 26
|6:30 p.m.
|vs. New Jersey Devils
|TNT, truTV, MAX
|April 2
|8:30 p.m.
|vs. Colorado Avalanche
|TNT, truTV, MAX
|April 8
|6:30 p.m.
|at Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN