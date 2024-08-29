Here's the Blackhawks' national television schedule for the 2024-25 season

The Blackhawks, in conjunction with ESPN and TNT, announced their national television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.

The Blackhawks will play 15 games on national television across both networks.

Here's the schedule.

Date Time (CST) Opponent Television Oct. 8 9 p.m. at Utah Hockey Club ESPN, ESPN+ Oct. 25 7:30 p.m. vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+, Hulu Nov. 6 7 p.m. vs. Detroit Red Wings TNT, truTV, MAX Nov. 21 7:30 p.m. vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+, Hulu Dec. 4 6:30 p.m. vs. Boston Bruins TNT, truTV, MAX Dec. 27 6 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres ESPN2 Dec. 29 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas Stars ESPN Dec. 31 4 p.m. vs. St. Louis Blues (Winter Classic at Wrigley Field) TNT, truTV, MAX Jan. 5 2 p.m. vs. New York Rangers ABC, ESPN+ Jan. 8 6:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche TNT, truTV, MAX Feb. 1 12 p.m. at Florida Panthers ABC, ESPN+ Feb. 5 8:30 p.m. vs. Edmonton Oilers TNT, truTV, MAX March 26 6:30 p.m. vs. New Jersey Devils TNT, truTV, MAX April 2 8:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche TNT, truTV, MAX April 8 6:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN

