Here's the Blackhawks' national television schedule for the 2024-25 season

The Blackhawks will play 15 games on national television next season. Here's the schedule

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Blackhawks, in conjunction with ESPN and TNT, announced their national television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.

The Blackhawks will play 15 games on national television across both networks.

Here's the schedule.

DateTime (CST)OpponentTelevision
Oct. 89 p.m.at Utah Hockey ClubESPN, ESPN+
Oct. 257:30 p.m.vs. Nashville PredatorsESPN+, Hulu
Nov. 67 p.m.vs. Detroit Red WingsTNT, truTV, MAX
Nov. 217:30 p.m.vs. Florida PanthersESPN+, Hulu
Dec. 46:30 p.m.vs. Boston BruinsTNT, truTV, MAX
Dec. 276 p.m.at Buffalo SabresESPN2
Dec. 297:30 p.m.vs. Dallas StarsESPN
Dec. 314 p.m.vs. St. Louis Blues (Winter Classic at Wrigley Field)TNT, truTV, MAX
Jan. 52 p.m.vs. New York RangersABC, ESPN+
Jan. 86:30 p.m.vs. Colorado AvalancheTNT, truTV, MAX
Feb. 112 p.m.at Florida PanthersABC, ESPN+
Feb. 58:30 p.m.vs. Edmonton OilersTNT, truTV, MAX
March 266:30 p.m.vs. New Jersey DevilsTNT, truTV, MAX
April 28:30 p.m.vs. Colorado AvalancheTNT, truTV, MAX
April 86:30 p.m.at Pittsburgh PenguinsESPN

