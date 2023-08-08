How to watch Blackhawks' United Center tribute to Rocky Wirtz live Wednesday

NBC Sports Chicago will carry live coverage of the Wirtz Family and Chicago Blackhawks' public event honoring the legacy of late Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz, which will be held at the United Center on Wednesday.

NBC Sports Chicago’s "Remembering Rocky" special will be hosted by the network’s Blackhawks studio host Pat Boyle, along with Blackhawks reporter Charlie Roumeliotis. Former Blackhawks goaltender and new NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks game analyst Darren Pang will host the public event live from the United Center.

Featuring tributes from Wirtz family members, former players, city officials, and members of the Blackhawks organization, the tribute will also include numerous video highlights and additional homages from individuals throughout Wirtz’ storied career.

“We are honored to provide viewers with live coverage of this very special event that will pay tribute to a man that not only transformed a beloved sports franchise, but also how one individual changed and enriched the lives of countless individuals throughout the City of Chicago,” Kevin Cross, president & general manager for NBCUniversal Local Chicago, said in a statement.

Here's how you can watch the coverage live:

Television:

The special will air beginning at 11 a.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago. (NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago will re-air "Remembering Rocky" immediately following White Sox Post Game Live at approximately10:30 p.m. Wednesday.)

Streaming:

In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, fans can also view the Remembering Rocky tribute special on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each here: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM.

Fans can also watch this special in the player above and in the NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Chicago apps.