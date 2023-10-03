Kyle Davidson already impressed with Connor Bedard on the ice

Connor Bedard has already caught the quick attention and eyes of Blackhawks fans watching him fly around the ice this preseason.

And his general manager Kyle Davidson --- better known as "Kyle from Chicago" --- likes what he sees from his No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft.

"I think you see the skill, the sense, the pace of play, it's all there," Davidson told NBC Sports Chicago's Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis during the second intermission of Tuesday's preseason game. "It's just him getting acclimated to the NHL game, used to a couple of new line mates, new city and I'm sure he'll be up to speed in no time."

Kyle Davidson shares his first impressions of Connor Bedard on the ice 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gYWOXedh3O — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 4, 2023

Bedard has flashed a number of rare and elite skills on the ice this preseason.

His fierce skating, his incredibly powerful shot, his finesse and agility. As Davidson said, "It's all there." But unfortunately, Bedard has yet to net a goal this preseason, despite three assists already.

Davidson, like all of us, knows Bedard's scoring factor will catch up soon.

"I'm sure Connor would like to be on the board but it'll come," Davidson said.

