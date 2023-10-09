Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall is ready to see his first action with the team on Tuesday night, but Hall’s son didn’t wait until the opener to make his debut.

Hall revealed to reporters that his wife had given birth to the couple’s first child on Sunday, and that everything went according to plan.

“The plan was to go in, do an induction, and be back for practice today and travel with the team and resume a somewhat-normal schedule,” he said.

Hall said that both his wife and son were doing well, and that while he would love to be home for the first few days after the birth, he said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family during lengthy homestands on the Blackhawks’ schedule.

“It’s not ideal with regards to being a first-time father, but it also means that for the rest of the schedule, I’m home just that much more, especially in February when he’s three or four months old, and he’s much more aware of his surroundings,” he said.

Hall appeared in 61 games for the Boston Bruins last season, with 16 goals and 20 assists. The former No. 1 overall pick has 132 career NHL goals in 381 games, and is looking forward to starting “another new journey” with his teammates in Chicago.

He is in the third year of a four-year contract, and while he’s looking forward to his first game Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he also revealed there are a few other things on his mind: sleep, and the fabled boost of fatherhood.

“Hotel room sleep will do me good tonight,” he said. “Everyone says you get a boost when you’re a first-time dad, and I’m interested to see what that feels like.”

