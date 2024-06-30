Patrick Kane to re-sign with Red Wings: Report

Patrick Kane and the Red Wings are closing on a deal that would bring the former Chicago Blackhawks forward back to Detroit for one year, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings are closing in on a one-year deal.



In November, the Red Wings signed Kane to a one-year deal after he underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023.

In just 50 games, he scored 20 goals and 27 assists (47 points) and averaged 18:22 minutes on the ice per game.

Kane once again will be reunited with his old linemate and close friend Alex DeBrincat, who was traded to Detroit from Ottawa during the 2023 offseason. The two of them were magic together in Chicago and they'll continue to try to recreate that with the Red Wings.

Kane returned to Chicago on February 25, and scored the game-winning overtime goal to give the Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Chris Chelios' jersey retirement night.

