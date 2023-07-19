Philipp Kurashev, Blackhawks reportedly heading to arbitration

Barring unexpected developments, multiple reports say that the Chicago Blackhawks and forward Philipp Kurashev will head to arbitration on Thursday.

According to Scott Powers of the Athletic and other reports, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal, and will instead participate in a scheduled hearing on Thursday.

According to those reports, Kurashev filed a request for a one-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.65 million. The Blackhawks' offer would pay him $1.4 million per season for the next two years.

The arbitrator could choose either contract, or could choose a middle ground in the negotiations. The Blackhawks would then have the ability to either accept the offer or allow Kurashev to become an unrestricted free agent.

In 70 games last season, Kurashev had nine goals and 16 assists. In his NHL career, he has 23 goals and 39 assists in 191 games for the Blackhawks.

