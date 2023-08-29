Trending
Podcast: Jarred Tinordi on Blackhawks rebuild and coming back from injury

Pat Boyle sits down with Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle catches up with Hawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi. They look back at Tinordi’s injury-riddled season, which included a skate and puck to the face. Plus, his wife’s not-so-favorable reaction when Tinordi dropped the gloves in his first game back from injury. Tinordi discusses his role as a veteran and helping Connor Bedard transition into the NHL. Jarred also gives us his expectations for the upcoming season.

:20 - What it's like living in Nashville

1:40 - Tinordi shares his reaction to the Blackhawks winning the draft lottery

5:23 - Tinordi on how last season went

6:16 - Tinordi on all the injuries he suffered last season

9:19 - Tinordi on getting the opportunity to wear an 'A' on his sweater last season

13:04 - Tinordia shares his goals for the 2023-24 season

Watch the full podcast here:

