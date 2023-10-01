Trending
Samuel Savoie

Samuel Savoie hospitalized in Minnesota after being stretchered off ice

By James Neveau

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie remains hospitalized in Minnesota after he was stretchered off the ice during Saturday’s game against the Wild.

According to the team, Savoie is still receiving medical care after suffering a lower-body injury during a frightening incident in the second period of Saturday’s game:

On the play, Savoie and Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski were pursuing a puck near the left faceoff circle when Savoie lost an edge and crashed into the boards.

He immediately screamed in pain after the collision, and was stretchered off the ice by trainers and staff. He did give the crowd a thumbs-up on the way off the ice, but concerns remain about his condition after the incident.

Savoie scored 26 goals and dished out 33 assists for the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL last season. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks.

NHL

Nolan Allan 19 mins ago

Blackhawks make roster moves, including sending Nolan Allan to Rockford

Sam Savoie 9 hours ago

Hawks hoping for the best with Sam Savoie injury

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Samuel Savoie
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us